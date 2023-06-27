Whittlebury Park to host sensational Wedding Open Evening

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 12th June 2023 14:35

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort, one of the most enchanting wedding venues in the idyllic Northamptonshire countryside, will host its Wedding Open Evening on June 27 2023.

The spectacular evening will give visitors the chance to meet the Whittlebury Park wedding team, chat with the hotel’s hand-picked suppliers and indulge in a selection of delicious canapes prepared by Whittlebury Park’s award-winning chefs, all while enjoying a glass of bubbly.

Floral design specialists, Charlotte Ayre Floral Design, and bespoke wedding cake creators, Lisa Adams Cakes, are two of the suppliers that will be on hand to help couples plan their perfect day.

Whittlebury Park, an award-winning four-star hotel, is licensed for ceremonies and offers several stunning wedding venues within its 700 acres of picturesque parkland, as well as catering for outdoor weddings.

Accommodating between 70 and 350 guests, spaces include The Orangery, with its sweeping wrought iron staircase, captivating grand piano and waterfall; the Pavilion, home to a classical fireplace, charming balcony and enchanting woodland scenery; and The Atrium, which provides breath-taking views across the ancient oak parkland.

The countryside hotel has also launched a Hen Party Hideaway package, providing brides-to-be and her loved ones with the ultimate pampering experience before the big day. The luxurious package, which costs between £189 and £209 per person, includes a 50-minute ESPA Inner Calm Massage, full use of the spa’s award-winning Heat and Ice Experiences, a delicious brunch, indulgent afternoon treats, and a sumptuous three-course dinner in Astons restaurant. This is as well as an overnight stay in a double or twin room and a tasty hot and cold breakfast buffet before departure.

Whittlebury Park has built a reputation for excellent food, personal service and individual attention that makes it easy for couples to turn their dream weddings into reality.

Tickets are free for the event which is open from 4pm until 8pm.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.whittlebury.com/whittlebury-weddings/wedding-open-evening.

To book tickets for the event, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wedding-open-evening-at-whittlebury-park-tickets-640446531817.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.