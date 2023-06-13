WNC Cabinet approve proposals to bring Northampton Railway Station Multi-storey car park back on track

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th June 2023 09:27

Plans to increase spaces and provide improved facilities at Northampton Railway Station, by building a new 1,198 space multi-storey car park (MSCP), have moved forward as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved proposals at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

WNC is working closely with Network Rail and its development partner, BlocWork to bring forward the new MSCP which will provide much-needed parking in this area increasing capacity from 800 to 1200.

Following cabinet’s approval in December 2021, plans have altered while the Council has responded to lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, and cost inflation. As such, the terms of the lease were not agreed. Therefore, the Council stepped in to deliver proposals which will see the Council manage the facility offering best value for money for residents.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at WNC, said: “There is a real need a new multi-storey car park to replace the current arrangements which currently exist at Northampton Railway Station. By creating an multi-storey car park we have make space available for future development which will further enhance this area.

“Over the last 18 months we have been closely monitoring the vast increase in inflation and responded to the affects of the pandemic and are now in a strong position to bring forward this development and made the facility in-house.

“Working with Network Rail and Blocwork, we can create a facility which is much better for rail users who access the station by car.”

