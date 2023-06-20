Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival is back!

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 20th June 2023 09:19

The Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival returns next month with a dazzling array of culinary talent cooking up a feast.

Five of the regions leading food traders will be manning the tongs in a line-up curated by the town’s hottest street food pop up Bite Street NN.

Local favourites The Smoke Pit (TSP) and The Wood Oven will be rolling up in their food trucks with TSP serving bratwurst and smash pork patties.

The Wood Oven will be slinging the dough with pizza from their wood fired oven featuring toppings of pepperoni and ‘nduja – a spicy Italian sausage.

Completing the line up are Fat Snags, renown for their beer-cooked sausages, and Banquet 1415 and Broke n Bone BBQ, who will both be cooking with live fire.

Banquet 1415 will bring a taste of South America with authentic Argentinian choripan – a meaty sausage served with sliced tomato and salsa.

While street food smokehouse Broke n Bone will be grilling smoked long dogs over hot coals on a drum BBQ.

The event, now in its tenth year, boasts a selection of 30 different ciders, including farmhouse ciders from artisan producers and a tantalising range of fruit ciders.

This year, the event will be staged in the supporter village at Franklin’s Gardens with three separate sessions on Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22.

Organiser Crispin Slee said: “The festival has become an institution in Northampton and we can’t wait to roll it out at the Gardens.”

Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival will take place from 5.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday July 21 and noon to 10.30pm on Saturday July 22 2023.

Cider will be poured cold from four machines, unique to the festival, which look like the side of a garden shed but have 15 cider taps each.

The event is adult only. Tickets are £5. For further information, please visit: www.sausageandciderfestival.co.uk

The festival helps to raise money for grass roots sport in Northampton by supporting the community and youth activities at Northampton Saints RFC.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.