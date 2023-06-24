Engines at the Ready for Transport Day 2023

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 19th June 2023 11:02

Abington Park Museum is once again opening its doors for Transport Day on Saturday, 24 June 2023, where visitors will experience a wide range of vintage and classic vehicles in the beautiful setting of Abington Park, taking place from 11am to 4pm.

Within the museum itself, visitors can view a working Bassett-Lowke gauge one model railway and take part in transport themed children’s activities including a trail.

Set in the picturesque park grounds, there will be many vehicles to see outside, including a Morris Minor and Morris 8 and vehicles from the East Northants Landrover Club.

There will also be a range of commercial vehicles including Bee Tee Alarms and Chelsea hire vans, and a Country Lion vintage bus. The bubble blowing Old Bakehouse van will also be present as well as emergency service vehicles from the police and fire service.

Visitors will be able to ride around the Abington Park area on the Heritage Buses for free, departing and returning to Park Avenue South. Models and books will also be on sale to help raise funds for the 794 Preservation Group for heritage buses.

Local band The Buggs will be playing popular songs live from the Bandstand and a variety of refreshments will be available including Gallones ice cream, Simply Sicily Coffee and Serious Dough pizza.

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: "We are thrilled to support the museum’s popular event in its fifth year of running.

“The Transport Day is a great day out for all the family and as well as the vehicles on display, people also have the opportunity to enjoy one of Northampton’s most popular parks.

“I encourage everyone to get down to Abington Park and enjoy this free event and the local amenities on offer.”

This is a free event, with free parking available in the overflow car park. Please see address and details below:

Abington Park Museum, Park Avenue South, Northampton, NN1 5LW

Abington Park Museum: 01604 838110

Visit the Northampton Museum's website for more information about Abington Park Museum.

