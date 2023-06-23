NN12

>

News

>

Local News Free admission to Silverstone Museum for Festival ticket holders Author: Deborah Tee Published: 23rd June 2023 09:06

Celebrating the home of British motorsport’s 75th anniversary with Silverstone Museum • Immersive experiences showcasing the world famous circuit’s heritage • Museum access delivers even greater value-for-money for festival-goers • Wide range of tickets on sale – kids under 16 go free!





It is the very first time that entrance to the state-of-the-art, interactive visitor attraction has been offered to festival-goers at no extra cost.



Providing exceptional value-for-money, tickets already give festival-goers of all ages with an incredible amount of non-stop entertainment over the action-packed August Bank Holiday weekend. This includes access to the F1 Fan Zone, the Foodie Fest, an Adrenaline Zone, fun fair rides, open trackside grandstands, both racing paddocks and live music from charting-topping bands on all three evenings.



Now admission to the Silverstone Museum – normally priced at £25 for adults on the door – adds yet more value and has been added as an integral part of the circuit’s 75thanniversary celebrations being honoured at this year’s event.



While much of Silverstone’s incredible racing heritage will be revived with an amazing roster of special retro races and parades on the famous Grand Prix track, the venue’s extraordinary history is wonderfully depicted within the museum.



Opened in 2019 with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the museum is filled with brilliant artefacts and objects telling the tale of motor sport at Silverstone in the most exciting and immersive way.



“We are thrilled that all those coming to Silverstone Festival this summer will now be able to experience Silverstone Museum too as part of our 75th anniversary celebrations,” enthused a delighted Nick Wigley, Event Director. “For anyone who hasn’t been yet, it really is a must and as the content is constantly evolving, it’s still very well worth a return visit over the Festival weekend for those who have been before.”



With a central ‘Summer of F1’ theme, the Museum is hosting a number of special displays which will be on show during the Festival. Another exciting new feature is the opportunity to race around the Silverstone Formula 1 circuit on the definitive two-lane Scalextric set.



For the sim racers out there, in addition to the free sims available in the F1 FanZone, the ultimate race experience is offered at the Museum with access to The Simulator Experience. Although this is not included in the special offer, anyone wanted to spend more time perfecting their race skills can book a 30-minute session at the Museum’s Simulator Experience for just £25. Using the very latest and best technology, these ultimate sims offer the choice of racing either open or closed wheel cars around Silverstone – the home of British motorsport. With limited availability, booking in advance online is recommended.



A wide-range of tickets for the Festival are available, including camping and VIP hospitality options. Full details can be found In more great news for visitors to this summer’s Silverstone Festival (25-27 August 2023), all tickets will include free admission to the award-winning Silverstone Museum.It is the very first time that entrance to the state-of-the-art, interactive visitor attraction has been offered to festival-goers at no extra cost.Providing exceptional value-for-money, tickets already give festival-goers of all ages with an incredible amount of non-stop entertainment over the action-packed August Bank Holiday weekend. This includes access to the F1 Fan Zone, the Foodie Fest, an Adrenaline Zone, fun fair rides, open trackside grandstands, both racing paddocks and live music from charting-topping bands on all three evenings.Now admission to the Silverstone Museum – normally priced at £25 for adults on the door – adds yet more value and has been added as an integral part of the circuit’s 75anniversary celebrations being honoured at this year’s event.While much of Silverstone’s incredible racing heritage will be revived with an amazing roster of special retro races and parades on the famous Grand Prix track, the venue’s extraordinary history is wonderfully depicted within the museum.Opened in 2019 with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the museum is filled with brilliant artefacts and objects telling the tale of motor sport at Silverstone in the most exciting and immersive way.“We are thrilled that all those coming to Silverstone Festival this summer will now be able to experience Silverstone Museum too as part of our 75anniversary celebrations,” enthused a delighted Nick Wigley, Event Director. “For anyone who hasn’t been yet, it really is a must and as the content is constantly evolving, it’s still very well worth a return visit over the Festival weekend for those who have been before.”With a central ‘Summer of F1’ theme, the Museum is hosting a number of special displays which will be on show during the Festival. Another exciting new feature is the opportunity to race around the Silverstone Formula 1 circuit on the definitive two-lane Scalextric set.For the sim racers out there, in addition to the free sims available in the F1 FanZone, the ultimate race experience is offered at the Museum with access to The Simulator Experience. Although this is not included in the special offer, anyone wanted to spend more time perfecting their race skills cana 30-minute session at the Museum’s Simulator Experience for just £25. Using the very latest and best technology, these ultimate sims offer the choice of racing either open or closed wheel cars around Silverstone – the home of British motorsport. With limited availability, booking in advance online is recommended.A wide-range of tickets for the Festival are available, including camping and VIP hospitality options. Full details can be found here Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.