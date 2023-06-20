Whittlebury Spa wins Best Day Spa in the Northants Muddy Stilettos Award 2023

Whittlebury Spa, nestled in the scenic Northamptonshire countryside, has been crowned winner of the Best Day Spa category in the Northants Muddy Stilettos Award 2023.

The state-of-the-art spa, situated in over 700 acres of ancient parkland in Whittlebury Park Hotel, impressed the judging panel with its luxurious treatments and tranquil ambience, earning it this coveted accolade. In addition to winning the Best Day Spa category, the 254-bedroom four-star hotel also secured the Best Hotel category.

Whittlebury Spa boasts an impressive 32 treatment rooms, offering guests the ultimate pampering experience. Partnerships with renowned brands ESPA, Jessica and Payot ensures visitors are treated to the finest beauty essentials and pampering treatments. A variety of treatments are available, including massage, facials, dermaplaning, manicures and pedicures. In addition, the spa’s Heat and Ice experience, featuring a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium, provide a truly indulgent wellness journey.

Beyond its spa offerings, Whittlebury Park is also home to a 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, steam room, salt sauna, jacuzzi, hair studio and first-class gym facilities.

Muddy Stilettos is all about celebrating and supporting the most exciting and brilliant local businesses, with over 800,000 people nationwide casting their votes across the 28 Muddy Stilettos county sites this year.

Whittlebury Park will automatically advance to the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023, where the top five finalists in each category will compete for the ‘Best of the Best’ title. Winners will be announced on 26 July.

Sophie Clear, Spa Manager, commented: “We are thrilled to be recognised as the Best Day Spa in the Northants Muddy Stilettos Award 2023. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing top quality, tailored and luxurious treatments in a relaxing environment. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us and to the judging panel for their support and recognition."

