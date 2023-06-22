Whittlebury Spa to launch exclusive skincare treatments in partnership with The Light Salon

Whittlebury Spa is launching a range of exclusive new treatments in partnership with LED skincare pioneers, The Light Salon. The award-winning spa, located in the tranquil Northamptonshire countryside at Whittlebury Park Hotel, is introducing the treatments to its luxurious ESPA range this month.

In The Light Salon’s first collaboration outside of London, ESPA powered by The Light Salon will offer three main treatments including LED + Nano-Dermabrasion Tri-Active™ treatment, LED + Nano-Dermabrasion Active Nutrients treatment, and Advanced LED facial bar Active Nutrients treatment. Designed to restore vitality and glow to the skin at a cellular level, the range will combine the power of ESPA’s natural facials with The Light Salon’s LED (light emitting diode) technology to provide guests with longer lasting and more visible results.

Sophie Clear, Spa Manager at Whittlebury Spa, said: “At Whittlebury Spa we seek to provide effective cutting-edge treatments and the introduction of ESPA powered by The Light Salon further enhances our comprehensive spa offering. Working with The Light Salon on this industry leading collaboration has been a privilege and we’re delighted to be able to offer our spa guests access to these innovative treatments.”

LED treatments are a non-invasive form of skincare that use precision wavelengths from light to trigger effective skin cell renewal and replenishment. The facials support a variety of skincare concerns including wrinkle reduction, dehydration, redness and sensitivity, and are clinically proven to rejuvenate the skin by triggering an increase in collagen and promoting a sense of calm and balance.

Laura Ferguson, The Light Salon Co-founder, said: “We’ve long admired the nurturing environment ESPA creates with their spas, so it’s amazing to be bringing our technology into these spaces. Whittlebury Spa is the ideal location to showcase our partnership, from the LED Facial Bar in their sociable grooming space, to the LED-powered wellness treatments in-room.”

Whittlebury Spa, which was recently named Best Day Spa winner in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023, has 32 treatment rooms and offers treatments and beauty essentials exclusively from ESPA, Jessica. A variety of treatments are available including massage, facials, dermaplaning, manicures, and pedicures, as well as its award-winning Heat and Ice Experiences which include a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium.

The award-winning Whittlebury Park Hotel is also home to a 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, steam room, salt sauna, jacuzzi, hair studio and first-class gym facilities.

For more information on the ESPA powered by The Light Salon range, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/spa/facilities/the-light-salon.

