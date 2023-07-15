  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Choral Society Summer Concert 2023

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 20th June 2023 12:35
The concert is on Saturday 15th July 2023 at 7.30pm in St Lawrence’s Church Towcester
 
If you can come to the Towcester Choral Society summer concert on 15th July 2023 you’ll actually get two choirs for the price of one! For this wonderful concert TCS are going to be joined by members of Thame & Haddenham Choral Society for an evening of summertime music.
 
This lovely concert will feature some exquisite settings of Shakespeare’s finest texts, as well as traditional folk songs and more recent popular songs  - maybe sung in unexpected ways! In addition to this already wonderful cocktail we'll have some a cappella singing and solo sets from a jazz trio.
 
There will be music in a variety of styles and moods - humorous, dazzling, sentimental - and guaranteed to delight!
 
As usual, refreshments are included in the ticket price of £15 for adults and £7.50 for under-18s.
 
The concert is on Saturday 15th July 2023 at 7.30pm in St Lawrence’s Church Towcester. Make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible: 
