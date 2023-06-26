  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Summer of F1 Events takes pole position at Silverstone Museum

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 26th June 2023 09:12

Summer gets off to a roaring start at the Silverstone Museum as it launches its Summer of F1 exhibition showcasing incredible Formula One cars driven by some of the sport’s most famous racing legends.

Summer gets off to a roaring start at the Silverstone Museum as it launches its Summer of F1 exhibition showcasing incredible Formula One cars driven by some of the sport’s most famous racing legends.

 

From July 8th 2023 and throughout the summer, the museum celebrates everything linked to the iconic race with amazing world-famous racing cars, exclusive motor racing memorabilia and activities.

 

For the first time ever and for a limited time only, F1 fans, families and visitors to the museum will be able to get up close to the magnificent collection of machines driven by Formula One champions and racing legends past and present.

 

Highlights of the Summer of F1 exhibition include Ayrton Senna’s World Championship winning 1991 McLaren MP4/6, Alain Prost’s 1990 British GP winning Ferrari 641 and Nigel Mansell’s Championship winning Williams FW14B car.

 

Visitors to the Silverstone Museum’s Summer of F1 event will be able to relive some of the motor sport’s most iconic racing memories, with the opportunity to see Michael Schumacher’s first F1 car, the 7UP Jordan 191, in which he made his Formula One racing debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

 

The unique exhibition will also include Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull RB10, David Coulthard’s 2000 McLaren MP4/15, Damon Hill’s Williams FW16C and additional F1 racing cars from Force India plus Jenson Button’s World Championship winning Brawn BGP 001, which will be on show until September, alongside the museum’s British Grand Prix trophy and racing drivers’ sign on sheets.

 

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are excited to announce our Summer of F1 exhibition, which fittingly launches on the weekend of the British Grand Prix in July.

“It is fantastic to be able to bring together for the first time such magnificent machines and showcase the achievements of F1’s legendary sporting stars. With a whole host of additional F1 activities we have planned throughout the summer season we know this exclusive exhibition will be hugely popular with Formula One fans and families.”

 

This summer, as well as seeing the prestigious F1 car collection, visitors will be able to experience and enjoy over 60 hands-on exhibits including new Pit Stop challenges, race the legendary Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car.

 

For more information or to book tickets visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies