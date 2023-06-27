Help reduce contamination in household waste collections

Residents are urged to help West Northamptonshire Council tackle contamination in household waste collections.

From Tuesday, 20 June 2023 waste crews will be rolling out bin stickers which highlight the correct use of waste and recycling bins to households across West Northamptonshire.

The stickers support three campaigns which aim to raise awareness of what people can and can’t put into their bins for collection, in a bid to reduce contamination in household collections, improve the quality of our recycling and maintain the safety of crews and residents by ensuring batteries are disposed of correctly.

The stickers will be placed on top of all general waste bins, with clear instructions on what cannot go into that bin, as follows

No Batteries, use separate collection

No Food Waste, use your food caddy

No Recyclables, use your recycling bin

From Tuesday 20 June and into July, the stickers will be distributed by crews to every household across West Northants. There is nothing which you need to do because of this, other than follow the instruction on the sticker.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “Too much of the wrong stuff in the wrong bin can cause the whole load of our waste trucks to be rejected for recycling, as well as pose a serious safety risk, in particular batteries that can cause fires in our collection vehicles. We want to ensure that all residents are aware of the risks of not disposing of batteries correctly and to know how they can safely recycle them. We know residents want to recycle waste, and they need to know how they can support us in reducing contamination by putting the right stuff in the right bin so that we recycle more.”

There is a handy guide on our website and app which provides information on how items can be disposed of. Click here to find out what goes where.

Download the West Northants App either through the Play or Apple Store for handy reminders for when to put out your bins and for detailed guidance for what can go in each bin.

