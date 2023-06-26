  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Thanks for this and thanks to you within days I had several ‘Man and Van’ calls."
- Vanessa Bird - NORPIP
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Santander to support Silverstone with sustainability solutions

Author: Alison Hill Published: 26th June 2023 13:27

Santander UK has announced a partnership with Silverstone, one of the most famous and iconic motorsport venues in the world, to become its Official Sustainability Partner, underlining the bank’s commitment to accelerating the green transition through supporting customers, businesses and partners.

Santander UK has announced a partnership with Silverstone, one of the most famous and iconic motorsport venues in the world, to become its Official Sustainability Partner, underlining the bank’s commitment to accelerating the green transition through supporting customers, businesses and partners.

  • Bank to help transform the home of British motorsport into a smart sustainable venue.
  • Support to include mobility solutions for use around the venue, including provision of Santander Cycles for staff and visitors and a fleet of zero or low emission vehicles.
 
Under the new partnership, which will help develop the circuit into a smart, sustainable venue, Santander will provide Silverstone with a wide range of mobility solutions starting with the transition to a fleet of zero or low emission vehicles supplied through Santander Consumer Finance. The new fleet will be used for on-site mobility, event operations and on-track safety and rescue requirements. 
 
In addition, the bank will expand its Santander Cycles scheme to Silverstone, responding to the growing demand for alternative modes of transport. In trials taking place later this year with Santander Cycles partner Tier, the new e-bikes will be available to Silverstone employees promoting a greener mode of transport around the circuit. In the longer term, it is planned to make e-bikes available for guests and visitors.
 
Dan Sherwood, Marketing Director at Santander UK said: “Santander UK shares a proud and successful history with Silverstone dating back to the title sponsorship of the F1 British Grand Prix in 2007. We have a range of initiatives to support them to become more sustainable and we are excited to start rolling these out over the coming months.”
 
Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, said of the partnership: “As the home of British motorsport we have a responsibility to lead the way with smarter and cleaner methods of working and sustainability is now at the heart of all we do at Silverstone.  I am delighted to be partnering with Santander as we continue on our Shift to Zero and introduce these initiatives to help us on our journey.”
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies