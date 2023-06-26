Santander to support Silverstone with sustainability solutions

26th June 2023

Santander UK has announced a partnership with Silverstone, one of the most famous and iconic motorsport venues in the world, to become its Official Sustainability Partner, underlining the bank’s commitment to accelerating the green transition through supporting customers, businesses and partners.

Bank to help transform the home of British motorsport into a smart sustainable venue.

Support to include mobility solutions for use around the venue, including provision of Santander Cycles for staff and visitors and a fleet of zero or low emission vehicles.

Under the new partnership, which will help develop the circuit into a smart, sustainable venue, Santander will provide Silverstone with a wide range of mobility solutions starting with the transition to a fleet of zero or low emission vehicles supplied through Santander Consumer Finance. The new fleet will be used for on-site mobility, event operations and on-track safety and rescue requirements.

In addition, the bank will expand its Santander Cycles scheme to Silverstone, responding to the growing demand for alternative modes of transport. In trials taking place later this year with Santander Cycles partner Tier, the new e-bikes will be available to Silverstone employees promoting a greener mode of transport around the circuit. In the longer term, it is planned to make e-bikes available for guests and visitors.



Dan Sherwood, Marketing Director at Santander UK said: “Santander UK shares a proud and successful history with Silverstone dating back to the title sponsorship of the F1 British Grand Prix in 2007. We have a range of initiatives to support them to become more sustainable and we are excited to start rolling these out over the coming months.”



Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle, said of the partnership: “As the home of British motorsport we have a responsibility to lead the way with smarter and cleaner methods of working and sustainability is now at the heart of all we do at Silverstone. I am delighted to be partnering with Santander as we continue on our Shift to Zero and introduce these initiatives to help us on our journey.”

