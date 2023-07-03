NN12

Local News Charity fun run around the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit Author: Deborah Tee Published: 3rd July 2023 08:45



The event’s annual Fun Run around the famous Silverstone Grand Prix circuit provides an unforgettable opportunity to experience a full lap of the famous track, on foot! Working with this year’s official charity partner, Kidney Research UK, the Run around the 18-turn, historic 3.6 mile circuit will help to raise vital funds for new research and transform treatments for kidney patients across the UK.



Taking place on the Friday evening of the Festival (25 August 2023 immediately after the weekend track qualifying sessions have concluded, the Fun Run is open to all Friday ticket holders (aged 10 and over) for a minimum charity donation of just £10.



A special Friday evening ticket has also been introduced to encourage even more runners to take to the hallowed track as the sun sets over the Bank Holiday weekend. This will grant admission to the Festival from 4pm enabling keen runners to savour some qualifying action before taking to the track.



Friday runners will also have access to the evening’s live music performances from chart-toppers ABC and The Christians.



“All money raised by the Fun Run will go towards supporting innovative research in kidney health, so not only will runners have the chance to run around the world-famous circuit at the home of British motorsport, they’ll also be funding a better future for kidney patients and their families,” said Nick Wigley, Event Director.



The Fun Run is open to runners of all abilities, from joggers right the way up to PB-chasing speed demons who are asked to complete the lap and take the chequered flag within 50 minutes.



“Even the outline of the famous track is iconic enough to set hearts racing and bring back memories of Senna catching a lift from Mansell in 1991, Coulthard’s win in 2000 and Damon Hill’s battle with Schumacher in 1994. The Fun Run around this historic circuit is a brilliant way for motorsport fans to see with their own eyes the tricky circuit at ground-level. We are grateful to everyone who signs up to do the Run as their contributions will allow us to conduct vital research and help transform the lives of kidney disease patients,” said Kidney Research UK executive director of fundraising and communications Lucy Sreeves.



The advance sign-up form (together with terms and conditions) is now available on-line



