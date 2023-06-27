Towcester Mill wins two awards

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th June 2023 11:41

Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating not one, but two awards, this month!





During the weekend of 2 and 3 June 203, Towcester Mill's 5.2% stout, Black Fire, won two accolades at the Northampton County Beer Festival at Becket's Park - the 'Strong Stout 5% and above' category and the 'Overall Festival Winner - Champion Beer'! This is the first time Black Fire has taken first place at this event, following on from its second place at last year's festival. This follows the Mill's success in 2022 when Steam Ale won first place in the 'Premium Bitters' category.





Then three weeks later, on 24 June 2023, CAMRA Northamptonshire came along to the Tap Room over the weekend to award the Brewery 'Spring Town Pub of the Season' as voted for by CAMRA members! CAMRA members were asked to consider beer quality, the service and welcome, community focus, cleanliness and other factors which encouraged them to make a repeat visit.



"It's only recently that CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) re-introduced the Town Pub of the Season awards," explained brewery director, John Evans, "so we are absolutely delighted to have won this award for the spring season. A huge thank you to everyone who may have voted for us and to our fabulous team for going above and beyond and making the Mill the fantastic place it is today!"

