  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"Attendees at previous events have commented that they learn of my functions through About My Area"
- Chris Lofts, Former Mayor of Towcester
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Mill wins two awards

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th June 2023 11:41
Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating not one, but two awards, this month!
 
Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating not one, but two awards, this month!

During the weekend of 2 and 3 June 203, Towcester Mill's 5.2% stout, Black Fire, won two accolades at the Northampton County Beer Festival at Becket's Park - the 'Strong Stout 5% and above' category and the 'Overall Festival Winner - Champion Beer'! This is the first time Black Fire has taken first place at this event, following on from its second place at last year's festival. This follows the Mill's success in 2022 when Steam Ale won first place in the 'Premium Bitters' category. 

Then three weeks later, on 24 June 2023, CAMRA Northamptonshire came along to the Tap Room over the weekend to award the Brewery 'Spring Town Pub of the Season' as voted for by CAMRA members! CAMRA members were asked to consider beer quality, the service and welcome, community focus, cleanliness and other factors which encouraged them to make a repeat visit. 

"It's only recently that CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) re-introduced the Town Pub of the Season awards," explained brewery director, John Evans, "so we are absolutely delighted to have won this award for the spring season. A huge thank you to everyone who may have voted for us and to our fabulous team for going above and beyond and making the Mill the fantastic place it is today!"
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies