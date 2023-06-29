NN12

>

News

>

Local News Mercedes preview Austrian Grand Prix Author: Bradley Lord Published: 29th June 2023 08:50 The Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas Team heads to Spielberg for Round Nine of 2023 and the second Sprint weekend of the season Toto Talks Austria

Fact File: Austrian Grand Prix

Stat Sheet: Austrian Grand Prix

Toto Talks Austria



There were plenty of positives to take from the last race in Canada. Although we didn't get both cars to the chequered flag, a podium was a solid result and we saw encouraging signs from our updated package.



Austria is always a special weekend, as it's my home race and I have good memories from the track; both with the team but also from my early years racing there and teaching as an instructor. It's also the second Sprint of the season so it will be interesting to see the impact it has on the weekend, at a more traditional circuit.



It's a short lap in Spielberg and looks straightforward on paper; several long straights broken up by a range of slow, medium-speed and fast corners. But it's a challenging one to put together and get right.



We will aim to build on the momentum we have generated over the past two races and continue our positive trajectory with the car. It's a venue where the W14 should perform better than in Canada, but we won't take anything for granted. As always, we will be working hard to maximise our performance and deliver strong results.





Fact File: Austrian Grand Prix With a lap record of just 1:02.939, set by Valtteri Bottas in 2020, the circuit in Spielberg is the shortest in terms of time on the 2023 calendar.

Despite that, it ranks fifth in terms of shortest distance, clocking in at 4.318 km. Only Monaco, Zandvoort, Mexico City, and Interlagos are shorter.

With just 10 corners, the Ring has the fewest of any track of the current F1 circuits. At the same time, Turns 2, 5 and 8 are taken at full throttle and are therefore not considered to be corners in an engineering sense.

Unsurprisingly given the nature of the track, we see the fewest amount of gear changes of any lap across the season at just 32.

There are large demands placed on a car's handling in Austria, whilst at the same time the circuit demands good mechanical grip at low speed (Turns 1, 3, and 4) and strong performance at high speed (Turns 6-7 and 9-10). Engineers have to find the best compromise with set-up in order to achieve the best lap time.

This weekend sees the second running of the new Sprint weekend format - teams will partake in FP1 on Friday before Qualifying takes place that afternoon. Saturday sees the Sprint Shootout followed by the F1 Sprint, with the Austrian Grand Prix taking place on Sunday.

The difference in elevation of 69 metres between the lowest and highest points at the circuit is one of the largest of the season. That is unsurprising given the track's location in the Styrian mountains.

It also has a steep gradient from track edge-to-edge in places, as exemplified by Turns 3 and 4. The circuit here slopes up towards the apex as the car drives over the crest while accelerating out of the corner. This can result in one wheel leaving the ground, causing challenges with braking, stability, and traction.

The track has three very hard braking zones in succession on the approaches to Turns 1, 3, and 4. As the brakes are unable to cool down sufficiently over the rest of the track, as the lap is relatively short, it has an impact on the maximum pressures and general wear and tear experienced.

For that reason, teams must apply as much cooling as possible to the brakes. That poses a challenge in warming up the front tyres. With a short out-lap, it is difficult to get them in the right operating window for a qualifying lap.

The Ring is notorious for its aggressive kerbs and is considered to be one of the toughest tests for vehicle suspension. This especially applies to the kerbs at the exit of T1, T6, and T7, which take a high toll on the cars due to their amplitude (i.e. the gap between the highest and lowest points of the kerbs) and the frequency (speed effect) at which they are taken.





Stat Sheet: Austrian Grand Prix



2023 Austrian Grand Prix



Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice (Fri) 13:30 - 14:30 12:30 - 13:30 13:30 - 14:30 Qualifying (Fri) 17:00 - 18:00 16:00 - 17:00 17:00 - 18:00 Sprint Shootout (Sat) 12:00 - 12:44 11:00 - 11:44 12:00 - 12:44 Sprint (Sat) 16:30 - 17:00 15:30 - 16:00 16:30 - 17:00 Grand Prix (Sun) 15:00 14:00 15:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Austrian Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 9 5 10 5 7 3 2 Hamilton 9 1 4 2 3 2 1 Russell 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 MB Power 16 8 22 8 17 8 9





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-Season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 2,696 13,649.734 47,354 148,866 107,840,000 Hamilton 1,396 7,077.007 24,430 77,236 55,840,000 Russell 1,300 6,572.727 22,924 71,630 52,000,000 MB Power 10,475 52,879.149 183,268 578,406 419,000,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 279 125 285 136 256 102 59 81 Mercedes (Since 2010) 267 116 267 128 234 91 54 79 Hamilton 318 103 194 103 174 62 N/A N/A Russell 92 1 10 1 7 7 N/A N/A MB Power 556 213 569 221 442 199 91 118

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.