Greyhound Derby disruption arrests

Author: Northants Police Published: 2nd July 2023 11:39

A total of 13 animal rights protesters were arrested at Towcester Racecourse as they attempted to disrupt the Greyhound Derby.

A police operation was planned for yesterday’s event, (1st July 2023) the biggest date in the greyhound racing calendar, with thousands of spectators in attendance to watch the races.

Three members of the Animal Rising group were arrested for aggravated trespass after breaking into the race circuit shortly after midday and climbing on to scaffolding. Specially trained protest removal officers were deployed and the three men were removed prior to the event starting.

A peaceful protest, facilitated by police, passed off without incident ahead of the start of the racing.

A small number of protesters attempted to make their way on to the track ahead of the final, main race, but they were prevented from doing so by police officers who made 10 arrests for offences of aggravated trespass and going equipped to lock on.

Yesterday’s police operation followed the arrest of three suspected Animal Rising activists on Friday.

Chief Inspector Pete Basham, who led the Force’s public safety operation for the event, said: “This was a well-planned operation ahead of what we expected would be a challenging day. We had a large number of officers deployed and I’m pleased to say there was no actual disruption to the event, public safety was maintained throughout and the spectators were able to see all races completed as scheduled.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.