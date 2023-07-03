Annual canvass gets underway across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 3rd July 2023 09:59

West Northamptonshire Council has commenced its annual canvass, and every property in our area will be receiving a Canvass communication shortly either through email or letter.

The canvass is a legal requirement, enabling the council to maintain a current and precise electoral register.

Being on the register is essential for adults to be able to exercise their right to vote in elections and referendums. Moreover, it plays a crucial role in jury service selection and facilitates credit checks for various purposes, including mortgage applications.

Residents who have provided their email addresses to the council will receive branded emails from West Northamptonshire Council next week. The emails, which come from electoralservices@westnorthants.gov.uk and contain step-by-step instructions on how to check, confirm and/or change your details online. If you do not respond within the timescale, you will receive a letter to your property. Some properties will also be receiving a form to complete. We would ask you to respond to the email/ form as soon as possible, to save the cost of sending a reminder.

Anna Earnshaw, Electoral Registration Officer for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s really important that people keep an eye out for their email or form and follow the steps to confirm their details. This is the quickest and easiest way for people to update their details and means that we do not have to send reminders.

“It only takes a couple of minutes to respond, and saves you being contacted by our team who will be in touch by text, email or in person if you don’t reply.”

If you’re not currently registered to vote you can easily register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote or you can call 0300 126 7000.”

If you do not receive a letter or canvass form next week, then your property will be receiving a letter through the post in early August where you will need to check the details on the form.

To ensure a smooth canvassing process, the council advises residents to remain cautious of phishing, scam, or spam emails. West Northamptonshire Council will never request personal or banking details via email. In case of any doubts or concerns, individuals are encouraged to contact the helpline at 0300 126 7000.

While the canvass communication does not serve as a registration form to vote, individuals who are not currently registered to vote can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

For more information about the Canvass and its purpose, please visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/canvass

