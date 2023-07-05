Council set to consider investing in JCB Pothole Pro to maintain 1289 miles of road

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th July 2023 09:20

West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet is set to consider plans to invest £450,000 into purchasing a JCB pothole pro, which will enable WNC’s Highways partners, Kier, to carry out an improved repair service.

The investment forms part of the Council’s long-term vision to improve the road network across the area and follows the announcement to invest more than £2.8 million additional funds into the Highways contract in 23/24.

The investment will accompany a second Thermal Road Repairs machine. The new machinery offers advanced technology and deliver high-quality outputs and benefits from low emissions, zero waste, and offers a quality solution to defect repairs.

Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 to consider the plans to fund the Pothole Pro, which is due to arrive at Kier’s depot in Brixworth over the summer.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at WNC, said: “Potholes can form quickly during extreme weather and cause a real issue for our road users. We are committed to working with Kier to invest in our network and improve the condition of the roads across West Northamptonshire.

“By investing in this ground-breaking technology, we can achieve our Council’s strategy to deliver prompt pothole mending with no requirement for further, future repair – ensure the future sustainability of our road network.”

The JCB Pothole Pro travels at a faster speed than other machines, provide a more efficient service and enabling WNC to cut the defect, crop the edges and clean and repair potholes to an improved quality.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.