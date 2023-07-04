  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
What's on at the Mill - July 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 4th July 2023 20:24
Towcester Studio Band will be playing at the Mill on Sunday 23 July 2023Towcester Studio Band will be playing at the Mill on Sunday 23 July 2023

Looking for a lovely place to go for a summer's evening? Then Towcester Mill Brewery is the place to go! With the largest pub garden in town and a huge choice of drinks, including its own award-winning real ales, and delicious street food throughout the month, what else could you want from a night out?!

Well, how about some entertainment! If so then Towcester Mill Brewery's regular monthly events continue through July 2023  - quiz nights, open mic, folk sessions and music bingo - but it has also got two additional events this month - a performance by Towcester Studio Band and its annual Crayfish Festival!

Here's what is lined up for you this month:
  • Tuesday 4 July - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Sunday 9 July - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 13 July - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Thursday 20 July - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 21 July - CRAIG LIVE
  • Sunday 23 July - TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND (pictured)
  • Sunday 30 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
 
  • first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • plus Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Friday 14 & 28 July
  • and Jude's Kitchen on Frday i 21 July
Check out the Mill's Street Food page on www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
