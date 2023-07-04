Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's on at the Mill - July 2023
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 4th July 2023 20:24
Towcester Studio Band will be playing at the Mill on Sunday 23 July 2023
Looking for a lovely place to go for a summer's evening? Then Towcester Mill Brewery is the place to go! With the largest pub garden in town and a huge choice of drinks, including its own award-winning real ales, and delicious street food throughout the month, what else could you want from a night out?!
Well, how about some entertainment! If so then Towcester Mill Brewery's regular monthly events continue through July 2023 - quiz nights, open mic, folk sessions and music bingo - but it has also got two additional events this month - a performance by Towcester Studio Band and its annual Crayfish Festival!
Here's what is lined up for you this month:
Here's what is lined up for you this month:
- Tuesday 4 July - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Sunday 9 July - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 13 July - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Thursday 20 July - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 21 July - CRAIG LIVE
- Sunday 23 July - TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND (pictured)
- Sunday 30 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- plus Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Friday 14 & 28 July
- and Jude's Kitchen on Frday i 21 July
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.