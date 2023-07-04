NN12

Local News What's on at the Mill - July 2023 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 4th July 2023 20:24 Towcester Studio Band will be playing at the Mill on Sunday 23 July 2023 Towcester Studio Band will be playing at the Mill on Sunday 23 July 2023

Looking for a lovely place to go for a summer's evening? Then Towcester Mill Brewery is the place to go! With the largest pub garden in town and a huge choice of drinks, including its own award-winning real ales, and delicious street food throughout the month, what else could you want from a night out?!





Here's what is lined up for you this month:

Tuesday 4 July - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Sunday 9 July - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 13 July - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Thursday 20 July - HITMIX BINGO

Friday 21 July - CRAIG LIVE

Sunday 23 July - TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND (pictured)

Sunday 30 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL PLUS Street Food at the Mill: first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

plus Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Friday 14 & 28 July

and Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Friday 14 & 28 July

and Jude's Kitchen on Frday i 21 July