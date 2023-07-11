Silverstone’s Oscar Harris signs for Wigan Athletic

Author: Geoff Harris Published: 11th July 2023 09:41

Silverstone’s 16 year old Oscar Harris, has signed a football contract contract with EFL club Wigan Athletic. Harris will move to Wigan this month, where Wigan Athletic will manage Harris’s education and development over the next two years, through to 18 years old, while transitioning into full time professional football.

The 16 year old striker has had a challenging 12 months since leaving Northampton Town, before settling on the move to Wigan Athletic, but still scoring twenty plus goals last season for various Premier League and EFL Championship clubs. Which also included playing in and winning, the Premier League PDL Cup Final for Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, in the last game of last season.

Wigan Athletic are a former premier League and FA Cup winning side with a great pedigree and a fantastic coaching team, which includes Southampton and Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert, who is someone Harris is looking to learn from as he is a striker from the same mould. Harris’s moves to the Northwest this month to begin pre-season training and start the next chapter of his journey.

Players Net Director and mentor Pete Lowe said “Oscar is an exceptional talent, who is hard working and dedicated to football, he has an amazing work ethic and great self-belief. This move will hopefully allow him to make a great career from professional football.

