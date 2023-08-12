  • Bookmark this page

Paulerspury Make - Bake & Grow Show

Author: Jane Morris Published: 11th July 2023 10:58

Join us at the Paulerspury Make, Bake & Grow Show on 12 August 2023 at Paulerspury Village Hall.

 

Help keep this local tradition alive by entering your flowers and vegetables, preserves, cakes, handicrafts and more! 

There are children’s classes so make it a family event.  Entry is open to all!

The show schedule is out now.     

Go to  https://paulerspuryparish.org.uk/local-groups/horticultural-society/ ﻿

﻿ to view and download the show schedule and entry form

