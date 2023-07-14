Towcester Farmers Market Expanding

Author: Nick Holder Published: 12th July 2023 09:23

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th July 2023,

from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The usual stall holders are expected as normal, including our fruit and

veg seller, along with the regular selection of other traders who offer

a wide range of locally produced offerings, and our recycle business

will be with us as normal and our ever popular cheese trailer.

We continue to look to expand the market further and fully expect we

will be able to attract new vendors through the summer months, and

expect some of those stalls to be with us this month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or

feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions

Club:-

via email at

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

