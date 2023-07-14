  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"By the way, it is great, being across the ocean, to be able to feel like I am dropping in for a look around Towcester, especially when pictures of places I have visited appear. When my family last liv..." more
- Phil Lord, NYC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Farmers Market Expanding

Author: Nick Holder Published: 12th July 2023 09:23
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th July 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 14th July 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The usual stall holders are expected as normal, including our fruit and veg seller, along with the regular selection of other traders who offer a wide range of locally produced offerings, and our recycle business will be with us as normal and our ever popular cheese trailer.

We continue to look to expand the market further and fully expect we will be able to attract new vendors through the summer months, and expect some of those stalls to be with us this month.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies