Stay informed and connected with new council magazine

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 18th July 2023 09:25

A new magazine providing important news and information about council services will start landing on the doormats of homes across West Northamptonshire this week.

Produced by West Northamptonshire Council, the first edition of West Northants Life also offers a summer what’s on guide, promoting some of the areas fantastic visitor attractions, events and activities.

Other articles in the summer publication include a review of the council’s activities and spending over the last year, top tips to help people recycle more and waste less, a look at recent investment in our highways, and a focus on some of the exciting regeneration schemes that are taking place across West Northamptonshire.

The new magazine also incorporates the Northamptonshire Adult Learning brochure, and will be distributed to homes across West Northamptonshire over the course of the next two weeks via Royal Mail. Copies will also be made available at libraries across West Northamptonshire.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, the Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Many of us live in a digital world these days, but we know a number of residents still value or rely on the printed word. This new magazine offers a way for everyone to find out more about the many things our council is doing across West Northamptonshire and the services and support that is available.

“The magazine is also contributing to our efforts to be more sustainable, incorporating the existing Adult Learning brochure which would otherwise be distributed separately into a single publication. It provides an opportunity for us to share important information to all residents about a range of services, without the need to produce additional printed materials. It is also printed on recycled paper, and delivered by Royal Mail alongside their existing postal deliveries, minimising the need for additional distribution methods.

“I would like to thank residents for their support and interest in what the council is doing and I hope people find West Northants Life engaging and informative.”

Designed and produced in-house by the council’s communications team to keep costs down, West Northants Life will be published twice a year, with the second edition due out in the winter.

Copies of the magazine will also be made available for download at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/magazine

Residents who would like to stay more regularly updated on the council’s activities are encouraged to subscribe to the fortnightly e-newsletter atwww.westnorthants.gov.uk/newsletter

