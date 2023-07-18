West Northants leisure trust to deliver free health and wellbeing activities

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has awarded £10,000 in funding to Trilogy Active to continue to deliver free sports and wellbeing activities in Northampton.

The activities run across different areas of Northampton and include walks to improve mental health and wellbeing as well as sports activities for young people.

The Northampton Wellbeing Walks Programme, which is part of the nationally recognised Ramblers Wellbeing Walks programme, aims to provide everyone with access to a short group walk within easy reach of where they live.

The walks allow people of all abilities to meet and connect with new people in their area whilst getting more active and will be delivered 14 times per week across 12 locations in Northampton, all free of charge.

The Street Sports initiative is a doorstep sport programme which aims to engage young people in underserved communities and use sport as a diversionary activity to create positive change by providing free to access sport and exercise activities.

The programme includes 10 weekly sessions for people aged 8 to 18 years and will take place across the Thorplands, Kings Heath, Blackthorn and Bellinge areas of Northampton.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to provide Trilogy Active with this funding to deliver these important activities which will benefit residents across Northampton.

“Sport and physical activity play a vital role in our communities and are enormously important in helping people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing.

”I encourage everybody to take advantage of these free programmes and take a look at the other offerings available in their local leisure centre.”

Trilogy Active currently manages the Mounts Baths, Lings Forum Leisure Centre, Danes Camp Leisure Centre, the Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre and Berzerk in Northampton, and Trilogy Gym in Peterborough.

John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active, said: “We are delighted to continue to receive this funding which will help make a real difference to people in Northampton.

“Our Wellbeing Walks, led by our trained volunteer walk leaders are a great way to meet new people and to give your health and wellbeing a boost. Our Northampton Streets Sports programme aims to create a positive change in the lives of young people across the town through the power of sport.

“The project helps to provide young people with positive opportunities to participate in structured activities which broaden horizons, teach valuable life skills, and bring people together.”

