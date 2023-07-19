Convenient taxi service launched connecting Northampton bus station with market

19th July 2023

West Northamptonshire Council is excited to introduce a new free taxi service that will bridge the gap between North Gate Bus Station and the market at its temporary Commercial Street location in Northampton.

This initiative, in partnership with Bounds Taxis, aims to provide easy access to the market for those who may otherwise face challenges in reaching its temporary location.

With just the push of a button, visitors can call for a taxi free of charge to pick them up at the bus station, and a return journey is equally convenient with another simple button press at the market.

As part of its commitment to supporting the market during its temporary relocation, the council is funding this initiative as it recognises the importance of ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

The new taxi service offers a seamless transport solution, eliminating barriers and enabling people to conveniently enjoy the wonderful produce on offer at Commercial Street market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bounds Taxis to provide this service, enhancing accessibility to the market," said Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth.

"By simply pushing a button, visitors can effortlessly summon a taxi to transport them between the North Gate Bus Station and the market.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting the market and ensuring that everyone can easily experience the vibrant atmosphere and unique offerings it provides."

The temporary relocation of the market to Commercial Street is part of a broader plan to revitalize Northampton's Market Square.

The ongoing renovation work aims to transform the square into a modern, welcoming space that will serve as a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike.

The project includes enhancements to the market facilities, pedestrian areas, and landscaping, all designed to create an inviting environment for trading and community activities.

"The Market Square renovation project is an ambitious undertaking that will revitalize the heart of Northampton," said Cllr Lister.

"We are committed to creating an attractive, functional space that will serve as a thriving marketplace and a focal point for community activities.

“While this work progresses, our collaboration with Bounds Taxis will ensure that the Commercial Street market remains easily accessible to all."

The taxi service launched today (Tuesday 18 July) and will operate from 7am to 4pm daily.

