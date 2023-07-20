  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Enjoy a summer staycation at Whittlebury Park hotel with three nights for the price of two*

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 20th July 2023 11:06

The exclusive summer offer includes access to the leisure club from 4pm on day of arrival to 11am on day of departure, three-course dinner in the hotel’s family-friendly Aston’s restaurant each evening, an overnight stay and a full English buffet breakfast the next day.

 

Whittlebury Park hotel and spa resort located in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside is offering a three-night stay for the price of two until the beginning of September with its summer staycation offer.

 

The exclusive summer offer includes access to the leisure club from 4pm on day of arrival to 11am on day of departure, three-course dinner in the hotel’s family-friendly Aston’s restaurant each evening, an overnight stay and a full English buffet breakfast the next day.

 

Whittlebury Park is on the doorstep of several exciting attractions. Situated across from the world-renowned Silverstone Circuit and fascinating Silverstone Museum, guests can immerse themselves in the thrill of motorsports history. For a taste of medieval grandeur, the iconic Warwick Castle is less than a 50-minute drive away. Families will find Woburn Safari Park an absolute delight, offering captivating road and foot safaris and unforgettable encounters with exotic animals. For some luxury retail therapy, the boutique shopping village - Bicester Village - is just a short drive from the hotel.

 

The resort provides a wealth of leisure activities to ensure an unforgettable stay. Experience ultimate relaxation in the state-of-the-art spa, rejuvenate in the leisure club, and energise at the fully equipped gym. Golf enthusiasts can play on the 36-hole championship golf course, while connoisseurs of fine dining will be enchanted by Murrays, the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette restaurant.

 

Conveniently located just a 10-minute drive from the M1 and within an hour's reach of London, Whittlebury Park is the perfect getaway for those seeking an accessible summer break. Situated on the doorstep of Stowe, Oxford, and Stratford-upon-Avon, the resort provides a gateway to many of the UK’s cultural and historical treasures.

 

For more information and additional packages, including the couples package of dinner, bed and breakfast with complimentary heat and ice experience or 18-holes of golf, please see whittlebury.com

 

* Subject to availability. Free cots are provided for children under four, and there is a special rate of £48 per child aged between five and 12 for dinner, bed and breakfast. Book by 31st July and arrive in August for a free club room upgrade for a limited period, subject to availability.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies