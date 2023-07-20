Enjoy a summer staycation at Whittlebury Park hotel with three nights for the price of two*

Whittlebury Park hotel and spa resort located in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside is offering a three-night stay for the price of two until the beginning of September with its summer staycation offer.

The exclusive summer offer includes access to the leisure club from 4pm on day of arrival to 11am on day of departure, three-course dinner in the hotel’s family-friendly Aston’s restaurant each evening, an overnight stay and a full English buffet breakfast the next day.

Whittlebury Park is on the doorstep of several exciting attractions. Situated across from the world-renowned Silverstone Circuit and fascinating Silverstone Museum, guests can immerse themselves in the thrill of motorsports history. For a taste of medieval grandeur, the iconic Warwick Castle is less than a 50-minute drive away. Families will find Woburn Safari Park an absolute delight, offering captivating road and foot safaris and unforgettable encounters with exotic animals. For some luxury retail therapy, the boutique shopping village - Bicester Village - is just a short drive from the hotel.

The resort provides a wealth of leisure activities to ensure an unforgettable stay. Experience ultimate relaxation in the state-of-the-art spa, rejuvenate in the leisure club, and energise at the fully equipped gym. Golf enthusiasts can play on the 36-hole championship golf course, while connoisseurs of fine dining will be enchanted by Murrays, the hotel’s 3 AA Rosette restaurant.

Conveniently located just a 10-minute drive from the M1 and within an hour's reach of London, Whittlebury Park is the perfect getaway for those seeking an accessible summer break. Situated on the doorstep of Stowe, Oxford, and Stratford-upon-Avon, the resort provides a gateway to many of the UK’s cultural and historical treasures.

For more information and additional packages, including the couples package of dinner, bed and breakfast with complimentary heat and ice experience or 18-holes of golf, please see whittlebury.com

* Subject to availability. Free cots are provided for children under four, and there is a special rate of £48 per child aged between five and 12 for dinner, bed and breakfast. Book by 31st July and arrive in August for a free club room upgrade for a limited period, subject to availability.

