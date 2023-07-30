  • Bookmark this page

Annual Crayfish Festival at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 21st July 2023 08:51

Towcester Mill Brewery is delighted to be joining forces once again with Crayfish Capers to run its annual Crayfish Festival on Sunday 30 July 2023 from 12pm.

Crayfish Capers, a family run business in Milton Keynes, specialises in the trapping and supplying of signal crayfish and will be cooking up the biggest paella dishes ever seen for all to enjoy,. There will also be the chance to learn more about the crayfish from Mark Lees, who runs Crayfish Capers.

“This year will be our seventh year running our Crayfish Festival at the Mill,” said Mark. “It’s always a really popular event and it’s great to be back once again! I’ve been trapping signal crayfish for well over 15 years and our business came about as a result of the invasion of signal crayfish in UK rivers and canals. By trapping them in this way we can help slow down the devastating effects they are having on our waters.”

Everyone is welcome to come along, to talk to Mark and enjoy the freshly cooked food. On the menu will be a giant pan of mixed crayfish paella and a giant pan of meat paella. There will also be either crayfish or cod fish finger sandwiches for those who don't fancy the paella!

Entry to the Crayfish Festival is free, just pop in and see for yourself what’s cooking. Mark will be cooking in the garden so keep everything crossed for good weather so everyone can enjoy the garden as well as the food!

