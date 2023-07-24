New Town centre manager to drive economic growth in Brackley and Towcester

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 24th July 2023 16:03

A new town centre manager has been appointed to improve the appeal of Brackley and Towcester Town Centres to visitors and businesses.

Samantha Hosking took up her post a month ago and will be the key point of contact working for West Northamptonshire Council in partnership with Brackley Town Council and Towcester Town Council.

Her new role, which is funded as part of a Section 106 financial contribution made by local developers as part of their planning permission, will include establishing relationships with local businesses, the community and voluntary organisations.

Samantha, who lives locally, will coordinate and lead on a programme of improvements and innovations to revitalise the much-loved towns whilst promoting the areas for investment and business growth and helping the local economy thrive.

She said: “I can’t wait to make a start and meet with residents and businesses. I am very passionate about improving my local area and supporting business sustainability and growth. I want to bring a buzz back to our high streets.

“These market towns are full of hidden gems with lots of small, independent businesses and I’m confident that by working with the great people who live and work here, we can continue to make these towns thriving places for everyone to enjoy.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “We in West Northamptonshire Council have strong ambitions to broaden the attractiveness of the town centres in terms of their wider leisure and commercial appeal and will look to encourage visitors from far and wide by showcasing the fantastic offer available in both town centres.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations on this well-deserved appointment and I look forward to working closely with Samantha and both Town Councils, whom all share our ambition and drive to deliver economic prosperity.”

