What's On at the Mill - August
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 1st August 2023 09:17
Come rain or shine Towcester Mill Brewery has got something for you this month! There is plenty of live music including the launch of a five piece jazz band as well as its usual monthly music nights. Enjoy a drink, some music and some food from its fabulous street food pop ups!
Here's what is lined up this month:
- Tuesday 1 Aug 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Thursday 10 Aug - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
- Sunday 13 Aug - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 17 Aug - HITMIX BINGO
- Friday 18 Aug - CRAIG LIVE
- Thursday 24 Aug - SARAH JONES' FAB FIVE
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
- Jude's Kitchen on Fri 11 Aug (pictured)
- plus Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Fri 25 Aug 2023
Check out Towcester Mill Brewery's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
