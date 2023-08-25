  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

What's On at the Mill - August

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 1st August 2023 09:17
Come rain or shine Towcester Mill Brewery has got something for you this month!

Come rain or shine Towcester Mill Brewery has got something for you this month! There is plenty of live music including the launch of a five piece jazz band as well as its usual monthly music nights. Enjoy a drink, some music and some food from its fabulous street food pop ups!

Here's what is lined up this month:
  • Tuesday 1 Aug 2023 - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 10 Aug - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 13 Aug - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 17 Aug - HITMIX BINGO
  • Friday 18 Aug - CRAIG LIVE
  • Thursday 24 Aug - SARAH JONES' FAB FIVE
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • Jude's Kitchen on Fri 11 Aug (pictured)
  • plus Nonna Lucia's Pizzas on Fri 25 Aug 2023
Check out Towcester Mill Brewery's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies