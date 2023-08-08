  • Bookmark this page

Sarah Jones' Fab Five launches at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 8th August 2023 11:20
The Fabulous Miss Jones returns to the Mill on Thursday 24 August 2023 as Sarah Jones' Fab FiveThe Fabulous Miss Jones returns to the Mill on Thursday 24 August 2023 as Sarah Jones' Fab Five


The Fabulous Miss Jones is back! But this time she is making her debut appearance at Towcester Mill Brewery as the Sarah Jones' Fab Five with the launch of her five piece jazz band!

After the initial success of her performance at the Mill back in April, Sarah promised to return with her brand new five piece band. And now she is launching it on the Mill's stage in the Malt Room for the very first time. 

"The night promises to give you lots of delicious jazzy goodness," explains Sarah, "and is my love letter to jazz and the people who have inspired me in life. We are so excited to be launching our brand new five piece band at Towcester Mill Brewery for the very first time!"

Sarah Jones' Fab Five features Sarah on vocals, Joe on sax, Ant on double and electric bass, Matthew on keys and Mark on drums. If you like jazz music then this is a night not to be missed.

Tickets are £10pp and are available from www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Doors to the Malt Room bar open at 7pm, music starts at 8pm. Food available from the Flavour Trailer on the night!
