Artwork installation at Towcester's Saw Pit

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 31st July 2023 15:51

Artwork installed to recognise the heritage of Towcester's Saw Pit

On Friday 28th July 2023, a new artwork was installed on Sawpit Green to recognise the heritage of the area.

Towcester Town Council commissioned the artwork, with the support of Towcester & District History Society, who provided the wording and image for the accompanying plaque, which states:

"Up until 1890, Sawpit Green was an area of common land where inhabitants of Towcester could, by common right, dig a rectangular pit deep enough for a sawyer to stand and work a pit-saw. This was used to turn tree trunks and other wood into timber suitable for building. A sawyer at the top, known as the 'Top Dog' stood to pull the saw up, whilst the sawyer at the bottom of the pit, pulled down and got showered with sawdust. The Green remains common land to his day, managed for the town by the Town Council."

Towcester Town Mayor, Cllr David Tarbun, pictured with Cllr Jim Lynch, said, "We are often asked why we renamed the former library The Sawpits Centre, so we felt it was important to highlight the heritage of this area of town with a visual representation of the saw pits in Richmond Road and a plaque to explain it's history. We hope that people will take the time to have a look and perhaps learn something new that they didn't previously know about the town."

The timber for the artwork was kindly donated by Linnell Brothers and the saw and assembly were completed locally by A.J. Osborne Steel Fabrications.

You can read more about the saw pits in Brian Giggins' (of The Towcester Historic Survey) article on page 29 in Issue 183 of the Towcester Town Crier.

