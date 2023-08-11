Towcester Farmers Market Changes

Author: Nick Holder Published: 7th August 2023 08:41

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th August 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

After many years attending the market, and an invaluable support for the Lions who run it, Debbies Foods will be leaving us this month as she moves on to new challenges. Debbie has been a popular stall holder over the years, while also doing a lot more in helping to keep the market going in the background.

With the departure of one stall, there is the opportunity for the market to adapt and change what is on offer, and there will be new local businesses joining the existing stall holders. We've seen the return of Bees Cakes, and we also welcomed Natural Animal Nutrition last month, and this time we have Pink Welly Posies starting the market as well.

We continue to look to expand the market further and invite other local companies to contact us if they think they can provide something different to the customers along the general farmers market idea, although all suggestions will be considered.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-

via email at

or phone on 0345 833 5918

or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook

