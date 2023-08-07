The WI – Making a Difference

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 7th August 2023 17:03

Here in Northamptonshire, we have recently created our own Campaign. Hackleton & District WI members expressed concerns over the potentially damaging effects to the environment of the global cut flower business and called for better labelling of country of origin to enable consumers to make a more informed choice about the flowers we buy.

The WI is well known for its power and getting things done. Our campaigns tackle issues that matter to women in their communities. From equal pay to climate change, mental health and violence against women, over the past 100 years they have embraced a diverse set of challenges. The WI has brought about real change.

The cut flower industry has a significant environmental impact and, therefore, an effect on climate change - yet the public have little information about the provenance of the cut flowers they purchase.

The members of Northamptonshire WIs have called on the government to work with the cut flower industry to increase public awareness and knowledge of the provenance of cut flowers by introducing more detailed labelling on the country of origin of flowers and the environmental credentials of the growers.

We are also working with local Flower from The Farm growers to increase our knowledge and understand the impact imported flowers have on the British Flower businesses. We recently had a great floral demonstration from Kate of Gardner’s Blooms, Harpole:

https://www.flowersfromthefarm.co.uk/members/gardners-blooms/

So, if you think we are all jam and Jerusalem you couldn’t be further from the truth!

If you want to join the WI community email admin@ncfwi.org.uk or Tel WI House 01604 646055

