Over 100,000 square meters of West Northamptonshire roads set to benefit from annual surface dressing programme

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 9th August 2023 08:57

Kier and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has kickstarted its annual surface dressing programme today to improve the condition of 8 key roads across its network, covering over 101,200 sqm.

Surface dressing is a cost-effective, preventative treatment with greater carbon efficiency when compared to resurfacing methods. It is used to prolong the life of roads that are in the initial stages of deterioration, and can help to extend the life of a road by up to ten years

Surface dressing is quick to apply, meaning disruption is kept to a minimum with temporary road closures. Once it has been applied road users can travel on the new surface immediately. All works are expected to complete in the next five weeks.

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are delighted to be working with our Highways partner, Kier to launch our annual surface dressing programme. These works form a key part of our strategy to balance reactive and proactive road maintenance to improve the condition of our roads, with greater investment to create a more positive experience for our residents and road-users.”

Following the completion of the works, road users should adhere to the temporary road signage, and are required to take extra care. Loose chips are laid onto a layer of bitumen to seal the road surface and provide better grip for vehicles. There is a short-term heightened risk of skidding from the loose chippings so motorists must reduce their speed when travelling on the treated sections of road network.

John Coombes, general manager at Kier Transportation, said: “This scheme forms part of West Northamptonshire Council’s budget to improve roads across the area this year, and is delivered on the network every summer. By using this cost-effective surface treatment, we’re able to extend the life of roads that might otherwise fall beyond the point of repair and require resurfacing.”

The roads earmarked for the 2023 surface dressing programme between 8 August – 13 September include:

A428 Bedford Road East, Yardley Hastings

A5076 Redhouse Road, Northampton

A45 London Road, Weedon

A5199 Welford Road, Thornby

A508 Harborough Road, Maidwell

Scaldwell Road/Lamport Road, Old

B4031 Croughton

Station Road, Aynho

The process is weather dependent cannot take place in the event of rain, so the programme is flexible. Residents will be informed 48-72 hours before work is due to commence. You can find further updates regarding works in your area via Current works | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk).

