Silverstone Museum launches new racing simulators

Author: Amanda Ohare Published: 8th August 2023 16:20

Visitors to the Silverstone Museum will be able to race world famous tracks and take on diverse driving challenges with the launch of its suite of new state-of-the-art simulators.

The museum has announced a three-year partnership with sim specialists Digital Motorsports, which has supplied the professional grade simulators installed at Silverstone Museum’s new exclusive sim suite.

Sophisticated sim software allows gamers getting behind the wheel to select their high-performance racing vehicle, link up with other racetracks around the world, as well as having the option to create their own ID and make repeat visits to beat their own lap times.

Digital Motorsports are the world’s premier racing simulator providers whose bespoke sim rigs, utilised by professional drivers and race teams, are built, and developed by its team of motorsport professionals using professional grade components to accurately replicate real-world performance.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “The recently enhanced sim room at the museum is one of the most popular elements of our attraction. It has been significantly revamped and the introduction of our new sims, supplied by Digital Motorsports, ensure we can continue to meet the increased demand and deliver the best quality experience for our visitors.

“The new sims offer excellent team building and corporate events opportunities for businesses and will also be incorporated in future educational workshops. Digital Motorsports are the perfect partner in this latest museum collaboration and are committed to helping us deliver one of the best sim facilities in the UK.”

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented: “As we embark on this exciting three-year partnership with the Silverstone Museum, our focus is to seamlessly merge cutting-edge technology with the storied past of motorsport. Our advanced simulators are designed to provide an authentic racing experience, enabling visitors to feel the thrill of the track in a way previously unimaginable. We're not just providing a service, we're innovating the future of interactive experiences. We're eager to continue to elevate the standards of simulation, delivering an unrivaled experience for all visitors.”

For more information or to book tickets visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk

