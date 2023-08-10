NN12

Local News Diddly Squat Farm Shop revs up for Silverstone Festival return Author: Deborah Tee Published: 10th August 2023 11:33 Whetting appetites with fun pre-event content featuring stars from Clarkson’s FarmTV show • Fast food from Lisa Hogan while lapping the Grand Prix circuit • Hawkstone bar added to Foodie Fest this year • Wide range of tickets on sale





The little barn shop near Chipping Norton was originally established by car-loving TV personality Jeremy Clarkson as a by-product of his highly-acclaimed Clarkson’s Farm show on Amazon Prime, and has achieved cult status drawing huge crowds to the Cotswolds.



Last year, Diddly Squat branched out with its first-ever pop-up shop at Silverstone’s end of summer motorsport celebration. Now, fuelled by that successful venture, its presence is expanding within the event’s popular Foodie Fest to include a bar selling Clarkson’s very own Hawkstone beer to thirsty visitors.



Celebrating a taste of what is to come, Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan (another of the much-loved stars from the TV show) have teamed up for a short, light-hearted film which sees Hogan trying to prepare a sandwich (using only locally produced items from Diddly Squat Farm Shop, of course!) while travelling at speed around the Silverstone circuit. Click here to view.



Despite Clarkson claiming that Lisa could barely make a sarnie when standing up in the kitchen, Hogan gamely took up the challenge.



At Silverstone, she was greeted by classic racing sportscar specialist INRacing’s stunning 1953 Fraser Nash Targa Florio. Hogan then donned a helmet, grabbed her Diddly Squat ingredients, jumped into the passenger seat and nervously set off onto the famous Grand Prix circuit.



Although there were a few dodgy moments, Hogan actually defied the odds – and the oracle that is Clarkson – returning to the pits with a surprisingly well-assembled sandwich.



“It turns out I’m actually a bit of a dab hand when it comes to fast food!” she joked afterwards before admitting: “It was a bit hairy scary at times but nothing a swift Diddly Squat gin and fruit juice won’t cure!”



With her mission accomplished, Hogan turned her attention to what’s in store for next month’s Festival. “We had such fun last year and now – with Hawkstone on tap, too – we’re even more excited to be coming back again at the end of August. As well as Jeremy’s really rather refreshing beer, we’ll have lots and lots of lovely Diddly Squat produce and merchandise on offer and we are all revved up and ready to go. Our team is really excited to be back!”



As an integral part of Foodie Fest at Silverstone Festival, the Diddly Squat Farm Shop has moved to a new central location right at the heart of the event. Entry to the Foodie Fest – which also features an artisan market plus celebrated chefs on the Silverstone Kitchen Live Stage – is included in the price of admission. Ticket add-ons for Tasting Tent masterclasses are also available.



