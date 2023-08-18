NN12

News

Local News Silverstone Festival accelerates a sustainable future with P1 fossil-free fuel Author: Deborah Tee Published: 18th August 2023 10:12 Pioneering new partnership offers all competitors a ‘drop-in’ fossil-free alternative • Securing the past 75 years and powering the next 75 years • Technical advice and on-track demos to validate benefits • Wide range of tickets on sale – kids under 16 go free!

This month’s eagerly-anticipated Silverstone Festival will not only be celebrating 75 years of epic motorsport at Silverstone with an action-packed programme of retro races, displays, parades and on-track demos over the Bank Holiday weekend (25-27 August) but will also be supporting the future through an exciting new partnership with P1 Fuels, the global fossil-free fuel leader in both quality and sustainability.



Pioneering P1 offers a 100 per cent fossil-free fuel as a ‘drop in’ alternative to existing fossil fuels without any modifications to vehicles or loss of dynamic performance.



Proving their flexibility and ease of use, P1 fuels have been successfully ‘dropped into’ in a wide range of vehicles spanning both motoring and motor sport history. These stretch from the earliest of cars participating in the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run right up to the FIA World Rally Championship for which P1 is the exclusive fuel provider.



Even more visibly, four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel chooses P1’s pacesetting fossil-free fuel when running his ex-Nigel Mansell Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren MP 4/8 as part of his high-profile ‘Race without Trace’ campaign.



Now, through this forward-thinking new partnership, all those racing at the Festival will also be offered the opportunity to join the revolution by pre-ordering or purchasing P1 fossil-free fuel.



P1 will have experts on site all weekend answering questions as well as a selection of P1-fuelled motor sport icons taking to the track for lunchtime parades. These include the amazingly complex 1.5-litre, supercharged, 16-cylinder BRM V16, surely the best-sounding F1 car of all time.



The availability of drop-in fossil-free fuel also accelerates Silverstone’s own ambitious ‘Shift to Zero’ sustainability strategy that puts sustainability at the centre of daily operations at the home of British motor sport.



“As we celebrate the last 75 years of motorsport at Silverstone, it’s vital that we look ahead to protecting that legacy as well as paving the way for the next 75 years,” commented Event Director, Nick Wigley. “Having a trail-blazing partner like P1 onboard is key to ensuring the longevity of motorsport past, present and future.”



The unrivalled line-up of 20 incredible races at the Festival revives many golden epochs ranging from 1950s Ferrari and Maserati icons contesting the special 75th Anniversary Trophy for HGPCA Front Engine Grand Prix Cars right up to 21st century sports-prototypes as raced at Le Mans in very recent history.



"At P1 Fuels, we believe in driving the future of motorsports sustainably, as well as making fossil free mobility available to the mass market. Partnering with the esteemed Silverstone Festival is a testament to our shared vision of combining high-octane excitement with environmental responsibility. Together, we're not just racing for the thrill, but for a greener tomorrow.,” said Martin Popilka, CEO of P1 Fuels.



With another eye on the future, Festival visitors will also be able to test drive the latest EVs courtesy of Alfa Romeo, Ford, Genesis, Nissan, Polestar and Tesla via the Switch Live powered by myengeri feature.



A wide-range of tickets for the Bank Holiday extravaganza are available – including VIP hospitality options – with best prices offered to those booking in advance. Full details can be found



