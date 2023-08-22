  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Do you have any illegal weapons in your home?

Author: Northants Police Published: 22nd August 2023 09:26

As part of Northamptonshire Police’s ten-week operation to tackle serious violence, police officers are reminding the public about a change in legislation which means that some items are now illegal to possess.

Changes to the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 which were brought in on July 14 last year extended the banning of all weapons in public to now include private settings, which means people can no longer keep them at home.

This means that items such as throwing stars, zombie knives, knuckle dusters, and decorative swords, are now illegal to keep in your home and that if you do have any of them, you are committing a criminal offence.

Chief Inspector Scott Little said: “Whilst the majority of people know that carrying a knife in public is an offence, there may be some that still have weapons, particularly things like decorative swords, in their homes.

“Following the changes to the law last year, this is actually illegal and you could be committing an offence.

“As part of this week of action, we are offering to come and collect dangerous weapons from people’s homes as we remain committed to taking as many of these items off the streets of Northamptonshire and therefore away from those who would use them to do harm. Please give us a call on 101 to arrange a collection.

“The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating which is why tackling serious violence remains a matter of priority to us.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and an unlimited fine. You’ll get a prison sentence if you’re convicted of carrying a knife more than once.

Information on the new legislation can be found here or for more details about our knife crime campaign visit www.northants.police.uk/knifecrime

