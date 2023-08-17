Northamptonshire Police supports national summer drink and drug drive campaign

Author: Northants Police Published: 17th August 2023 09:12

Did you know that the likelihood of getting caught driving while under the influence of alcohol or illicit drugs in the summer months is just as high as being stopped over the festive season?

In fact, officers from Northamptonshire Police carry out roadside breath and drug wipe tests all year round and following the launch of the Force’s Roads Policing Team there are more officers policing our roads 24/7.

From Monday (21 August 2023), the Roads Policing officers will be joined by the Force’s Safer Roads Team to reinforce the anti-drink and drug drive message in support of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s summer campaign.

As usual, during this week-long awareness push, anyone suspected of driving while over the limit or under the influence of alcohol or drugs, will face the full force of the law. If convicted, will also earn themselves a criminal record which could have a huge impact on their lives.

Indeed, drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs face up to 14 years’ imprisonment. If they’re fortunate to not be involved in a collision, if caught, they risk up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban.

While additionally, The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculates that a drink or drug drive conviction could cost an individual up to £70,000 because of fines, solicitors fees, increase in the cost of car insurance and potentially losing their job.

Inspector Ian Wills, of Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team, said: “Working alongside our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, our focus continues to be to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“We know people think they’re good drivers and it won’t happen to them. However, that is what others have also thought who have ended up in our cells, in hospital or worse. It only takes a few seconds to have a collision which can change your life forever.

“It is not our intention to stop people from having fun, our intention is to try and ensure that everyone gets home safely by stopping a selfish minority being reckless and irresponsible on our roads.

“Also, if you know you will be drinking and relying upon another driver to get you home safely then please ensure that they stay drug-free and sober. Drink or drug driving is simply not worth the risk.

“Catching drug and drink drivers is part of our daily business, every day of the year. So, our message is simple - make the right choices this summer and never drive when you’ve had a drink or when under the influence of drugs.”

Tragically in 2022, after being involved in a road collision in Northamptonshire, 36 people never returned home safely to their loved ones, and 347 required urgent medical assistance for serious and life-changing injuries.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.

