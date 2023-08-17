Congratulations to West Northants students picking up A-Level results

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 17th August 2023 10:13

Councillor Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at West Northamptonshire Council has got a message for our A-Level students:

Today, Thursday 17 August 2023, is A-Level results day with thousands of students in West Northamptonshire receiving their much anticipated grades.

Councillor Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Education and Skills at West Northamptonshire Council has got a message for our A-Level students:

“I would like to say a huge congratulations to all students who have received their A-Level results today – it is an important day and I hope you are pleased with your grades!

“You should all be incredibly proud of your results and I am sure, they reflect the hard work and dedication you have put in over the last two years of studying for these. A-Levels are by no means easy, and you definitely deserve to give yourselves a pat on the back.

“I hope your results today help put you in good stead for your next step whether it be on to University, an apprenticeship or into employment.

“If you have not received the grades you were hoping for, please be assured that there is support available to help you understand options and what happens next.

“If you haven’t met the grades needed to meet your university offer, please visit UCAS for lots of information and advice on what happens during the clearing process.

"It may be that you would like to look at other options that you may not have considered before, such as an apprenticeship. This is a great way to learn new skills on the job, whilst earning an income.

“On the Council’s website, there is lots of support from employability advice, job opportunities and support for helping you look after your wellbeing, so please do have a look through these if they are useful.

“A huge well done to all, and I wish you all the best for your future.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.