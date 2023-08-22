NN12

Local News Heritage Open Days return to the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 22nd August 2023 15:55 Mini brewery tours took place at the Mill's Heritage Open Day in 20222 and are returning this year, on 10 September 2023 Mini brewery tours took place at the Mill's Heritage Open Day in 20222 and are returning this year, on 10 September 2023

After a very successful first year participating in the Heritage Open Days in 2022, Towcester Mill Brewery is doing it all over again!



This year the Brewery is offering two different dates to come and enjoy some free events, both brewing related and focusing on the history of the Mill.

Sunday 10 September 2023:

Mini brewery tours will be run on the hour between 12pm-4pm. These will be free half hour slots and must be pre-booked online as places are limited

Fire engine will be outside the Mill from 12pm-3pm

Heritage cheese box will be available from 12pm-5pm

Folk music will be live from 2pm-5pm in the Malt Room

And the Brewery is excited to announce it will be on the Heritage Bus route provided by Northampton Transport Heritage! Its first event will be held on Thursday 14 September 2023:

Did you know that the original part of the mill, dated 1794, once suffered a fire, on 14 September 1911? Well, 112 years on, the Towcester & District Local History Society will be holding a talk up in the Malt Room on this same day offering everyone the chance to learn all about the last 200 years of history of Towcester Mill! The event is free, but tickets must be pre-booked online as places are limited

The Flavour Trailer will be here from 5pm-8pm John Evans, director of Towcester Mill Brewery, said, "We can't wait to share the fabulous history of this amazing building with everyone - a massive thanks to the Towcester & District Local History Society for all their research and genuine passion for local history. All the events are free, so whatever you're interested in, come down and experience a little bit of Towcester history!"

