Local News There is something for everyone at the Silverstone Festival 2023 Author: Alison Hill Published: 23rd August 2023 06:52 Historic Formula 1 cars on track and latest models on display

Chart-topping live music including McFly, the Sugababes and ABC

Three days of retro racing, on track demonstrations and car displays

Fun fair, food tastings, free museum access and so much more

Auction lots include cars used by royals, and an ancient title, Lord of the Manor of Silverstone



1. A ‘must’ for all Formula 1 fans

Silverstone’s Grand Prix history is showcased in five historic Formula 1 car races over the weekend. There’s also daily on-track demos including BRM’s noisy, supercharged V16 from the fifties and Lewis Hamilton’s pole-sitting Mercedes F1 W04 from 2013 taking to the track on Sunday. F1 cars are also on display in the Fan Zone with the latest Formula 1 cars from Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant, BWT Alpine, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS and Williams Racing.



2. Epic retro-races

The Festival features 20 retro races with more than 800 entries, showcasing classic racing cars from different eras of Silverstone's history and there’s some famous names to watch out for including Sir Chris Hoy, Alex Brundle, as well as numerous touring car legends. Visitors can also get up close to these legendary cars in the racing paddocks.



3. Chart-topping bands

Three nights of live music will keep the party going into the evenings. The Christians and ABC top the bill on the opening day followed by the Sugababes on Saturday before McFly bring down the curtain on Sunday. A limited number of evening-only entry tickets are available, with access after 4pm.



4. Get your thrills here!

The Adrenaline Zone features an army assault course and mini-monster trucks, as well as high flying stars from Team Extreme performing jaw-dropping BMX, skateboard and scooter skills, and passing on tips and tricks to those keen to learn more with their Masterclasses.



5. Welcome to the Thunderdome

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of America’s legendary NASCAR race series there’s thrilling track demos each day. For the very first time V8 powered, 200mph US muscle cars will be unleashed on the famous Grand Prix circuit.



6. Cooking it up

Foodie Fest features an artisan market with the best local produce, a Tasting Tent and Silverstone Kitchen Live with demos from expert TV chefs including Great British Bake-Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey and 2021 MasterChef winner Tom Rhodes. Diddly Squat Farm Shop has a pop-up shop bringing all the favourites from Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm too.



7. Under the hammer

Iconic Auctioneers have an incredible array of road and racing icons for sale over the weekend. Highlights include a pair of Ford Capris from the crime action TV series The Professionals as driven by special agents Bodie and Doyle, a luxury golf car used by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and a 1989 Middlebridge Scimitar GTE loaned to HRH The Princess Royal. The ancient title ‘Lord of the Manor of Silverstone’ will also go under the hammer!



8. Rubber-burning, sideways action

With fiery dragsters, tyre-smoking drifters and super-cool retro-styled hot rods all lighting things up, the Yokohama Shift & Drift Zone is not to be missed. Record-breaking stunt driver Terry Grant will be wowing crowds while Slowly Sideways will be revving up their evocative rally cars for dramatic demos runs.



9. Fun, fun, fun…

Racing simulators, crazy golf, a reaction-testing Batak light-wall, a wheel-change pit-stop challenge plus traditional fun fair rides are all free to enjoy over the weekend.



10. An extra immersive experience

All Silverstone Festival tickets include free admission to the award-winning Silverstone Museum. Filled with more incredible displays - including Nigel Mansell’s title winning Williams FW14B, Alain Prost’s 1990 British Grand Prix winning Ferrari 641 and Ayrton Senna’s 1991 McLaren MP4/6 - and interactive experiences tell the full 75 year tale of motorsport at Silverstone.



