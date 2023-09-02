Local Artisans to Showcase Handcrafted Goods at Towcester Handmade Fayre

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 25th August 2023 11:16

Get ready for a day of creativity and inspiration at the monthly craft fair, returning on Saturday 2nd September, 2023 from 9:30am to 4pm at Towcester Town Hall.

The event will showcase a vast array of locally made handcrafted goods, including woodturning, terrariums, home décor, jewellery, knitwear, children’s clothes, candles and room scents, skincare, paintings, textiles, prints and more.

The craft fair regularly features over twenty artisans, who will offer their unique wares for sale. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the artisans, some of whom will be demonstrating their craft techniques. The event is perfect for anyone looking for one-of-a-kind gifts or home decor.

In addition to the shopping and demonstrations, there will be refreshments available, as well as live music.

The Fayre, which has been held in the Town Hall for over 30 years, gives local artisans and small craft businesses an opportunity to shine, share their talents and sell directly to their customers.

Admission to the event is free, and all are welcome to attend. Don't miss out on this opportunity to support local artists and shop for one-of-a-kind treasures.

For more information, visit www.towcesterhandmade.co.uk where if you subscribe to email updates, you will be entered into a monthly draw to receive vouchers to spend at THF events.

Contact:

Lizzi

hello@towcesterhandmade.co.uk

