Be Prepared, Be Resilient: Join the #30days30waysUK Campaign

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 31st August 2023 08:42

As the month of September approaches, residents in West Northants are invited to take part in the ninth annual "September is Preparedness Month" campaign, proudly brought to you by the #30days30waysUK initiative.

The campaign will run from 1 September 2023 to 30 September 2023 across the UK, offering a diverse range of daily activities designed to boost preparedness and resilience. Participants can engage in these activities by accessing the provided resources and taking part in the accompanying quizzes. Each day unveils a new theme encouraging residents to learn about and prepare for a variety of emergency scenarios, from floods and power cuts to first aid and mental health.

To kick-start the campaign, residents are encouraged to participate in the "Emergencies: How Prepared Are You?" survey to assess how prepared they are for emergencies that may happen.

Throughout September you can engage with the campaign on a daily basis by participating in themed quizzes that will also give you the chance to enter a prize draw. These quizzes cover a wide range of topics, from emergency response to personal safety and community resilience.

Stay connected and informed by following the campaign's daily updates on social media platforms. Search for the hashtag #30days30waysUK to find the latest resources and engage in discussions with fellow participants.

Joanne Maddams Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager at West Northamptonshire Council and co-founder of the campaign said: “When people talk about emergencies our minds tend to turn to the London bombings, tsunamis or other global catastrophes.

"But being prepared isn’t just for those headline-grabbing incidents. Power cuts, water main bursts, gas leaks, transport strikes, road closures...we experience a variety of inconveniences every day.

"Taking few steps to prepare will help not only with those 'everyday emergencies' but also with far less likely incidents."

"We are really excited about this edition of the #30days30waysUK campaign on social media. Along with colleagues from across the UK we have put together an excellent ‘September is Preparedness Month 2023’ programme with key messages, resources and fun, engaging challenges for people to participate in and share on social media and offline."

Since its inception in 2015, the #30days30waysUK campaign has consistently strived to empower individuals with knowledge and skills that contribute to better preparedness and community resilience. The campaign is supported by Local Resilience Forums, emergency services, local authorities, health organizations, utilities, the voluntary sector, and various partners.

Stay connected and informed throughout "September is Preparedness Month" by following #30days30waysUK on:

X: @30Days30WaysUK

@30Days30WaysUK Facebook: @30Days30WaysUK

@30Days30WaysUK YouTube: 30days30waysUK

30days30waysUK Instagram: @30daysuk

@30daysuk Sign up for daily emails: Subscribe

For more information about the campaign, please visit 30days30waysUK.org.uk.

