Towcester Mill wins Great Taste Award!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 30th August 2023 14:58
Towcester Mill Brewery has taken home a highly coveted Great Taste Award for its 4.5% abv Steam Ale - the first time the Mill has ever received a Great Taste Award.

Over 14,000 products from over 100 different countries were put through the competition's rigorous blind judging process and Steam Ale won one of 4,000 one star awards, for 'food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour'. Over 1,500 received two stars and just 248 won the top three star accolade.

"We are absolutely delighted that we have won our first Great Taste Award," said brewery director, John Evans. "Being recognised with a Great Taste one star means so much to independent producers such as ourselves - it is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink industry so it's a fantastic achievement. We are extremely proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to our bottles of Steam Ale."

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world's largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and specialty food producers.
