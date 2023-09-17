One week to go until Heritage Open Days in West Northants!

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st September 2023 11:34

There is just one week to go until people can explore West Northamptonshire’s historical heritage with the two-week Heritage Open Days festival taking place between 8 and 17 of September 2023.

Over 40 venues including stately homes, museums, churches, pubs and buildings of historic interest - many of which are not usually open to the public, will be welcoming guests for free as part of England’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

Discover 78 Derngate, a Georgian townhouse made extraordinary by the world-renowned Glaswegian architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh, explore Towcester Mill Brewery with a behind-the-scenes tour on its 112th anniversary, or delve into the history of Kelmarsh Hall, an elegant Palladian-style manor house and gardens dating back to the 17th Century.

Sports fans can learn about past players of Northampton Saints Rugby Football Club who have been laid to rest, during a walking tour of Dallington Cemetery, or take part in a walk around Franklin’s Gardens Stadium to discover the origins of the Saints and the history of former team players.

A full list of participating attractions and events is available on the Council website, with many venues connected by Northampton Transport Heritage busesoffering a free hop-on hop-off service during Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: "Heritage Open Days offers a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors in West Northamptonshire to learn more about the wonderful heritage and history of this area, as well as a great mix of activities for people of all ages with a wide range of interests.

"Whether you want to explore behind the scenes in some of our historical buildings, hear stories about residents’ fascinating pasts, get stuck in with creative activities or discover hidden gems right on your doorstep, there is something for everyone - and don’t forget to get involved in our TikTok activity to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

“Some events require booking and places will fill up fast, so I encourage everyone to take a look at the programme of participating venues and plan your visit now – don’t miss out on this wonderful, free opportunity.”

View the full list of events, with details of dates, times and how to book on the Heritage Open Days webpage and download the Explore West Northants app to discover more events and attractions in West Northamptonshire.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.