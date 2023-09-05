Advice issued to owners of keyless entry cars after rise in vehicle thefts

Author: Northants Police Published: 5th September 2023 09:36

Owners of cars with keyless entry are being urged to review their vehicle and home security after a rise in high-powered and electric vehicle thefts.

Over recent weeks Northamptonshire Police has received an increase in reports of cars being stolen, including across Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough and towns and villages in east Northants.

The majority have been cars with keyless entry, with BMWs, Audis and Fords among the makes targeted. Many have been high-performance models, including Ford Mustangs.

A number of electric vehicles have also been reported as stolen in the same circumstances.

In response, Northamptonshire Police is repeating its crime prevention advice to car owners to help them protect their vehicles.

Detective Inspector Gav Suttie, of the Force’s Proactive Crime & Intelligence Command, said: “Unfortunately we are receiving increased reports from people who have had their keyless entry cars stolen, usually overnight and often with the key fob still in their possession.

“It’s likely offenders are using a ‘relay attack’ method, where the signal from the key inside a property is amplified to make the car think the fob is with the vehicle so it can be driven away.

“Policing teams in areas experiencing higher reports are carrying out increased patrols, and we’re using all avenues we can to track down and arrest those responsible.

“We are also encouraging anyone with a car that can be entered and started without using a key in the ignition, especially those with electric cars or high-performance vehicles, to review and improve their security measures.

“The simplest and most effective way to reduce the risk of keyless car theft is to store your vehicle’s key fob in a faraday pouch, which prevents would-be thieves from using relay attack on the fob to steal the car.”

Advice for reducing the risk of keyless car theft:

Always keep the fobs for keyless entry cars in a faraday pouch overnight – the Defender Signal Blocker - RFID Faraday Pouch is a police-approved product and costs around £6 for two

Store the pouch and all house keys well away from your front door

Review physical security measures, including using a steering lock on the vehicle

Consider installing home CCTV and/or a smart doorbell

If you can, park your car in a secure garage, or a behind a secure gate if you park your car on a driveway

Make sure your car is parked under good lighting – this means potential offenders can be easily seen, increasing the chances of putting them off trying to steal your car, and of them being caught if they do

Any suspicious activity which may relate to keyless vehicle thefts should be reported by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress or life could be at risk.

If you’d like advice on preventing vehicle theft, please email crimeprevention@northants.police.uk

