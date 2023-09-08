  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Farmers Market September 2023

Author: Nick Holder Published: 4th September 2023 08:42
The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th September 2023, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.
 
Our new look farmers market will see the return of a few regulars who were missing over a couple of summer months due to other commitments, and join the other new stalls who joined the market recently.

There are ongoing discussions around relocating the market to another location within the town, but nothing firm has been agreed with the council to date, so we currently remain in the same site in Richmond Road.
 
We continue to look to expand the market further and invite other local companies to contact us if they think they can provide something different to the customers along the general farmers market idea, although all suggestions will be considered.
 
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
