New grants scheme launched to create volunteering opportunities in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th September 2023 12:45

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has launched a new grants scheme which aims to create additional volunteering opportunities following funding from Central Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Grants from £100 to £1,500 are available for Voluntary and Community Sector projects to address a local community need and support the Council’s vision to make West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

The funding is available for new or existing projects or services in West Northamptonshire which create additional volunteering opportunities. This can be for one-off events or an extended number of times such as weekly, monthly, or as and when required.

Registered charities, voluntary or community groups, constitutionalised clubs, or not-for-profit organisations which operate within the geographical area of West Northamptonshire Council and meet the needs of local residents are invited to submit an expression of interest form.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “The Voluntary and Community Sector are often the unsung heroes who provide vital services to our communities and we’re delighted to be able to offer the opportunity to apply for this fund.

“These grants will enable organisations to recruit new volunteers and continue their valuable work. So, if you fit the criteria, fill out an expression of interest form or get in touch with our Grants Team to find out more.”

Further information and the full criteria for applications can be found on the WNC website and in the Council’s Community Funding Grants Framework.

If you would like to speak to the Community Funding Grants Team about your project or your eligibility to apply for this grant, email: communitygrants@westnorthants.gov.uk including your contact telephone number, as a telephone conversation can sometimes clarify a question more efficiently.

