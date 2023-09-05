What's On at the Mill - September 2023

The Mill's Open Mic Nights take place every month in the Malt Room on the second floor

The summer has been and gone, but Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty for you to look forward to this month. Whether it's live music, enjoying the Mill's second Heritage Open Day, or contributing to a worthy cause at its Poppy Appeal Quiz, there's bound to be something for everyone. And Live Comedy is back for the Autumn season!









Tuesday 5 Sep - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 7 Sep - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS

Sunday 10 Sep - HERITAGE OPEN DAY

Sunday 10 Sep - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 14 Sep - HISTORY TALK

Friday 15 Sep - CRAIG LIVE

Tuesday 19 Sep - POPPY APPEAL QUIZ

Thursday 21 Sep - HITMIX BINGO

Thursday 28 Sep - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT Here's what is lined up this month:



first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas

Jude's Kitchen on Sat 16 Sep

plus The Wood Oven on Tues 19 Sep PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

Check out Towcester Mill Brewery's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!