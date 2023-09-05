  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

What's On at the Mill - September 2023

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 5th September 2023 14:07

The Mill's Open Mic Nights take place every month in the Malt Room on the second floor)The Mill's Open Mic Nights take place every month in the Malt Room on the second floor

The summer has been and gone, but Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty for you to look forward to this month. Whether it's live music, enjoying the Mill's second Heritage Open Day, or contributing to a worthy cause at its Poppy Appeal Quiz, there's bound to be something for everyone. And Live Comedy is back for the Autumn season!

Here's what is lined up this month:
  • Tuesday 5 Sep - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 7 Sep - OPEN MIC NIGHT WITH LEWIS
  • Sunday 10 Sep - HERITAGE OPEN DAY
  • Sunday 10 Sep - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 14 Sep - HISTORY TALK
  • Friday 15 Sep - CRAIG LIVE
  • Tuesday 19 Sep - POPPY APPEAL QUIZ
  • Thursday 21 Sep - HITMIX BINGO
  • Thursday 28 Sep - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
  • first Tuesday of the month with The Wood Oven
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas
  • Jude's Kitchen on Sat 16 Sep
  • plus The Wood Oven on Tues 19 Sep
Check out Towcester Mill Brewery's Street Food page or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers!
