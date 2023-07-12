Statement regarding reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 5th September 2023 10:20

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have been assessing our buildings for the potential presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) since 12 July 2023, as concerns about the material increased.

“Since the Government’s announcement last week about the heightened dangers of this material in buildings, we have accelerated that process.

“Whilst liaising with the Department for Education (DfE), we have been made aware that Northampton International Academy could be impacted, and we will be supporting the school to ensure it does all it can to continue providing education in a safe and effective way.

“We have also become aware that Royal & Derngate is affected and, as the building’s landlord, we are investigating the extent of this. In the meantime, the theatre is not able to welcome audiences under the current guidance. We know this will be very disappointing for those who have tickets for upcoming shows.

“Public safety is our first concern, and we must take action where there is any risk to that. We will move as quickly as we can to determine the scale of work required to help get these buildings back into operation and we are asking for everyone’s patience while we carry out this vital work.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.